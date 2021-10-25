Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00275348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00109663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00143253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001678 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002953 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

