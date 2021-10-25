ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $49.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $48.25. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 6,562 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $639,401,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $14,966,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

