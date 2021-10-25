Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 76,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 30,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 target price on shares of Zimtu Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Zimtu Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 24.40.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.