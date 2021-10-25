Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Buyback Plan

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $66.12. 1,144,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

