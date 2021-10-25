Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $34.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Zogenix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Zogenix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

