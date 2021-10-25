ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Reaches $616,193.08

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 19% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $616,193.08 and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 251.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

