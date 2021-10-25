Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Position Lifted by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,363,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,252 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises 2.6% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,188,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,210. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

