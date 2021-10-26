$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $33,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $18,186,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $13.39 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.