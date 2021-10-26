$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,150,000 after buying an additional 289,625 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.