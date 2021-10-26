-$0.09 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

