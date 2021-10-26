$0.29 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The AZEK also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 11.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -466.94 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.