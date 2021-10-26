$0.43 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

