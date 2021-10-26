$0.57 EPS Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.60. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

BLMN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 94,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.