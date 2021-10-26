$0.63 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Gentherm stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

