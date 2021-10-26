-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

