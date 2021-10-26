$0.79 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 777.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 3,100,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of -120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 63.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 470,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $263,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 12.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

