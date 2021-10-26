$0.87 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

