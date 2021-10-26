$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.