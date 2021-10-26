$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,517.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,542,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,298,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

