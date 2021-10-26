$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.