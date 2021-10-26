10,326 Shares in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MV Oil Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

