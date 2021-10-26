111,231 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Bought by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 111,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth $9,809,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,042,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,042,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $6,036,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,779. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

