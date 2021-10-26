13,900 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $64,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $109,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

