141,271 Shares in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Motive Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

