15,012 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Cloudflare comprises about 1.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

NYSE:NET traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.68. 61,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 831,790 shares of company stock worth $110,628,143. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

