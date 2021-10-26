1,510,012 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,510,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,574,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.56% of Aptiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

