16,000 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

