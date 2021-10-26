16,446 Shares in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Katapult as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last ninety days.

KPLT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

