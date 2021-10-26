170,000 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Hitchwood Capital Management LP

Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,093,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.