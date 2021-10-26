$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.52. 35,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $165.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

