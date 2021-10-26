$2.33 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

NYSE WGO opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

