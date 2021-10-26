$20.08 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $20.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.38 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $82.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $85.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,920. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

