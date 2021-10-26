282,786 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 282,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Sprinklr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

