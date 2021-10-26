$29.63 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $29.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $30.10 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,687. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

