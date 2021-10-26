3,265 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

