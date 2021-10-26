$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.35 million and the lowest is $32.89 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.02 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 156,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

