$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $8.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $38.28 million to $39.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APPH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,960. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

