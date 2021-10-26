3,315 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $3,070,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. State Street Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

