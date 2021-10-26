3,342 Shares in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

