3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.700-$9.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.12 billion.3M also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-$9.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $182.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.