$407.96 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report sales of $407.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.02 million to $421.90 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $362.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 398,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,702. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

