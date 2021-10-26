461,908 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 461,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREB. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,730. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

