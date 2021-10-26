$5.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $5.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.48 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Braskem stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

