$530.72 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $530.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.41 million and the lowest is $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,420. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.51 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $89,406,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

