586,040 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 586,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,156,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 13.63% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 139.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $198.06 and a 12-month high of $275.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.85.

