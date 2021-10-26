$61.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report $61.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.20 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $237.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.16 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 62,249.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 207,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 212.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

