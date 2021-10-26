$686.90 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $686.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.10 million and the highest is $695.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 813,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

