$711.97 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $711.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $748.30 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

GIL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.