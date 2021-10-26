72,110 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 322,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

