8,724 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

